Union approves special use permit for new Isabella jail
The new Isabella County Jail cleared a key hurdle towards approval of its latest proposed location on Wednesday night. Union Township trustees approved the special use permit for the property on the south side of Remus Road east of Isabella. The proposed new jail and sheriff’s office is to the southeast of Morey Courts and the Discovery Museum, and representatives from one again voiced concerns about the location.www.themorningsun.com
Comments / 0