Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

What's Booming: Hero Hills, Purple Martins, and Race Cars

By Rachel Marsh
Posted by 
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wFGL_0aeM9UIP00

Hill of Heroes Exhibit

Friday, June 25 through Friday, July 9 at the Virginia War Memorial

Honoring fallen soldiers in the way only the Virginia War Memorial can do – get ready to feel some feels at their annual Hill of Heroes exhibit, featuring 12,000 flags in commemoration of the 12,000 American lives lost from World War II to the present. Bring patriotism and a tissue.

Richmond Raceway Track Laps

Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway

Give your car the day of its dreams at Richmond Raceway this weekend! Pop it onto the race track and cruise around like Jeff Gordon himself (or any other race car driver that I can’t identify). And the best part – besides boosting your car’s self confidence – is that proceeds go towards American Cancer Society.

Purple Martin Field Day

Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Click here for directions.

Purple Martin enthusiasts, unite. Come together for one day only and learn how to attract them, maintain them, wine and dine them, and so on – straight from the Purple Martin experts themselves.

Taste of Virginia

Saturday, June 26 from 3:30-9:30 p.m. at Innsbrook Pavilion

Virginia tastes so good y’all – and this wide array of food trucks would love to prove it to you. Featuring craft brews, wines, cocktails, live music, fireworks, and tastes only Virginia can provide.

Juneteenth 2021: A Freedom Celebration

Sunday, June 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the African Burial Ground. Get Woke Youth Summit begins at 1 p.m.

Elegba Folklore Society is bringing the Juneteenth celebrations back with a bang. And also a whole lot of performances, dancers, musicians, culture, and speakers. And more. Because after all, if anyone knows how to throw down for the commemoration of freedom – it’s Elegba.

Comments / 0

Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
439
Followers
150
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Cars
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Race Cars#Richmond Raceway#Race Car Driver#Hill Of Heroes Exhibit#American Cancer Society#Purple Martin Field Day#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Cars
News Break
Music
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Boggle BrainBusters: Find the Birds

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in this Boggle puzzle for the birds, the more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word signs, crossing out common words.
TV & VideosPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Brother Rock Gets Vaccinated

The Brother Rock musical cartoon and comic strip, created by Nashville musician Randy Gabbard, early illustrations by cartoonist Guy Gilchrist. BoomerMagazine.com posts new cartoons in this continuing story every Monday. What’s Next for Brother Rock and his friends?. The Brother Rock cartoon series is written by Nashville musician Randy Gabbard....
Richmond, VAPosted by
Boomer Magazine

What's Booming: All the World's a Shakespeare Festival

Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, August 15 at Agecroft Hall and Gardens. Get thee to a – month full of quality Shakespearean performances set at a genuine 15th-century English tudor mansion. The Richmond Shakespeare Festival is upon you ladies and gentlemen yet again, featuring The Twelfth Night, The Bottom Show, food and drinks, and plenty of fellow Shakespeare nerds.
MoviesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

‘In the Heights’ Opening Number Took Months to Cut

‘In the Heights’ opening number took months to cut, says Myron Kerstein, ACE editor of ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Garden State,’ and ‘Home Before Dark.’. As very early Oscar prospects start to emerge, a few pundits are placing bets on how many nods Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” could garner.
Theater & DancePosted by
Boomer Magazine

Spanish Cordoba with a Locals’ Focus

In a late-night stroll, travel writer Rick Steves offers tips for seeing Spanish Cordoba with a locals’ focus, catching traditional flavor in dance, dining, architecture, families, and music. With celebration in the air, it’s easy to see why their curvas de felicidad (happiness curves) have a positive association. As we’ve...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Starting Again as a Writer: Courage for a Second Act

In the final of her four-part series, Rev. Dr. Brenda Walker looks at starting again as a writer. She talks with three people who pursued their dreams of being a wordsmith after having been immersed in other careers. Part 1 of Finding the Courage to Start Again provided insights from a mental health counselor and life coach. Part 2 presented tips for starting again – lessons from an inventor and a writer. In Part 3, Walker shared wisdom from a career counselor and from a psychologist and life coach.
Posted by
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Brain Game Jumble: Sun and Break Time

Build your brain with Jumble puzzles for kids and adults. Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for kids and adults can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
PetsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Clipping a Skittish Dog’s Nails

Pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal answers readers’ concerns about clipping a skittish dog’s nails and about feeding problems with an overweight cat in a multi-cat household. Advice and product recommendations for our furry friends’ health and happiness. Dear Cathy: We have a wonderful, healthy, 5-year-old lab-shepherd mix who has a...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Pop Culture Hangouts Trivia and Crossword Puzzle

Where do you can feel as “at home” as at home? Where do you hang out with friends and fully be yourself? Where do you know the menu and the staff, and they know you? Hangouts – haunts, stomping grounds – play an important role in contemporary society. They also populate our favorite TV shows and movies. How many of these gathering places do you know? Take our pop culture hangouts trivia quiz and crossword puzzle challenge to find out.
RecipesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Paletas

A summer treat that’s fun for kids and adults alike, strawberry cream paletas are easy to make and simply delicious. And while fresh fruit tastes best, you can use 1 pound of frozen strawberries, thawed and drained on paper towels, in this recipe. Strawberry Cream Paletas. Makes 6 paletas. 3...
DrinksPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Cinque Terre for Sciacchetrà wine and traditions

Sample Italy’s Riviera as travel writer Rick Steves takes us to colorful and rugged Cinque Terre for Sciacchetrà wine and traditions, pesto and church bells, terraces and trails. Buon appetit!. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can...
ComicsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Brother Rock Cartoon: Vaccines & Needles

Brother Rock’s vaccine fears, part of the Brother Rock comic series. The Brother Rock musical cartoon and comic strip, created by Nashville musician Randy Gabbard and illustrated by cartoonist Guy Gilchrist. BoomerMagazine.com posts new cartoons in this continuing story every Monday. What’s Next for Brother Rock and his friends?. The...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Health: Make Desserts Without Added Sugar

You can still eat dessert if you’re eating less sugar. Just scale it back and choose treats that are lighter on the sugar or free from added sugar entirely. A modest amount of sweetener is fine; you can still have foods like dark chocolate (what’s life without chocolate?). But when you want sweet desserts without added sugar, give these a try.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Pop Culture Hangouts – Trivia and Crossword Answers

How well did you do on the Pop Culture Hangouts Trivia Quiz & Crossword Puzzle?. We love our hangouts, haunts, and stomping grounds. We also get a kick out of the hangouts on TV shows and movies: The Regal Beagle in Three’s Company, the Friends coffeehouse, the 1959s Happy Days diner … How many of these gathering places do you know? Check your answers with the answers below to see how well you scored.
FitnessPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Exercise Your Mind with Boggle

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube, the more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word signs, crossing out common words.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Aging Parents in Your Home, Part 3

Boomer reader Darlene Edwards addresses the challenges of living with aging parents in your home. She shares her story, when she and her husband brought Darlene’s mom to live with them. “I find that people are coming from so many vantage points on this topic,” she told Boomer, “and I do want to help with the experience my husband and I have.”
PetsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Correcting a cat’s love bites

Dear Cathy: I have two tuxedo cat brothers who I adopted at 3 months old. They are now a year old. Both are adorable, loving, and are basically “good” boys (with the occasional cat antics). However, one of them, Petey, has gradually started to give me love “bites” (no broken skin) on my feet when I get out of bed in the morning and when I’m getting their food ready. This started a few months ago on occasion, but now it is a routine thing. Each time it happens, I tell him “no” and push him away. This doesn’t seem to be working. Any suggestions?
KidsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles for All Ages – Kids and Adults

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy