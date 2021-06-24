What's Booming: Hero Hills, Purple Martins, and Race Cars

Hill of Heroes Exhibit

Friday, June 25 through Friday, July 9 at the Virginia War Memorial

Honoring fallen soldiers in the way only the Virginia War Memorial can do – get ready to feel some feels at their annual Hill of Heroes exhibit, featuring 12,000 flags in commemoration of the 12,000 American lives lost from World War II to the present. Bring patriotism and a tissue.

Richmond Raceway Track Laps

Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway

Give your car the day of its dreams at Richmond Raceway this weekend! Pop it onto the race track and cruise around like Jeff Gordon himself (or any other race car driver that I can’t identify). And the best part – besides boosting your car’s self confidence – is that proceeds go towards American Cancer Society.

Purple Martin Field Day

Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Click here for directions.

Purple Martin enthusiasts, unite. Come together for one day only and learn how to attract them, maintain them, wine and dine them, and so on – straight from the Purple Martin experts themselves.

Taste of Virginia

Saturday, June 26 from 3:30-9:30 p.m. at Innsbrook Pavilion

Virginia tastes so good y’all – and this wide array of food trucks would love to prove it to you. Featuring craft brews, wines, cocktails, live music, fireworks, and tastes only Virginia can provide.

Juneteenth 2021: A Freedom Celebration

Sunday, June 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the African Burial Ground. Get Woke Youth Summit begins at 1 p.m.

Elegba Folklore Society is bringing the Juneteenth celebrations back with a bang. And also a whole lot of performances, dancers, musicians, culture, and speakers. And more. Because after all, if anyone knows how to throw down for the commemoration of freedom – it’s Elegba.