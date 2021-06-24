2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Suits Up For Police Duty In Dubai

PALMDALE, CA.– Satellite dishes are normally attached to homes but a California police officer pulled over a driver when he spotted a satellite dish attached to the hood of the car. The officer pulled the car over and asked the driver if the satellite dish ever obstructed his view from behind the wheel. The driver admitted that he does have trouble seeing when he’s trying to make a right turn. There is a cord that runs from the dish along the windshield and in through the passenger side window. It’s not clear why the driver has the satellite dish attached to his car and we aren’t sure if the officer wrote him a ticket either. It is illegal in California to mount a satellite dish to the car along with anything hanging from the rear-view mirror that can obstruct the driver’s view.