Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Suits Up For Police Duty In Dubai

By Anthony Alaniz
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police cars today have branched out far beyond your typical Ford or Dodge. All around the world, law enforcement agencies have conscripted a variety of makes and models into their forces. However, there are few lineups as eclectic or expensive as those found in the United Arab Emirates, which recently added a new Toyota to the lineup – the 2022 Land Cruiser. It’s one of the lesser surprising vehicles to earn its badge.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Toyota Land Cruiser#Dodge#The Dubai Police#The Abu Dhabi Police#The Dubai Civil Defense#Porsches#Bentleys Mclarens#Ferrari#Bugatti Veyron#Uae#Tnga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Toyota
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
World
Place
Dubai
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Toyota Sold One New FJ Cruiser So Far In 2021

As manufacturers release their monthly and quarterly sales reports for June, one fun thing to do is to look at how many "zombie" cars companies sold new this year. That is, cars that haven't been on the market for some time that might have sold new this year. Typically we...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Several New Toyota Land Cruisers Destroyed In Transit

Vehicles don't get much tougher than the Toyota Land Cruiser. The all-new 300 Series Land Cruiser was unveiled a few weeks ago and the gargantuan SUV is expected to be just as tough off-road as its predecessors. But there are some situations that even the new Land Cruiser can't survive. Several brand-new Land Cruisers have popped up on social media after being totally destroyed during an incident whereby they were being transported on a car carrier trailer. The specifics of this automotive tragedy are unknown but we know it took place in Salalah, a city in Oman, Western Asia.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Car Carrier With 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs Crashes En Route To Dealer

If you've been patiently waiting to take delivery of a 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, your order might have been delayed. A car carrier trailer packed with brand-new LC300s was involved in an accident, and judging by the aftermath, it's safe to say it was more than just a fender bender. A video is making the rounds on social media showing several SUVs, most of which appear to be totaled.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Managed to Sell 1 Brand-New FJ Cruiser in 2021

When the Toyota FJ Cruiser arrived for the 2006 model year, it impressed with its retro design, robust underpinnings, and excellent off-roading capabilities. As a result, this capable Toyota sold well the first couple of years it was on sale. However, the sales boom didn’t stick around, and neither did this SUV. That’s because the Japanese carmaker decided to pull the plug officially in 2014.
Palmdale, CAwccbcharlotte.com

Police Officer Notices Satellite Dish on Toyota Prius

PALMDALE, CA.– Satellite dishes are normally attached to homes but a California police officer pulled over a driver when he spotted a satellite dish attached to the hood of the car. The officer pulled the car over and asked the driver if the satellite dish ever obstructed his view from behind the wheel. The driver admitted that he does have trouble seeing when he’s trying to make a right turn. There is a cord that runs from the dish along the windshield and in through the passenger side window. It’s not clear why the driver has the satellite dish attached to his car and we aren’t sure if the officer wrote him a ticket either. It is illegal in California to mount a satellite dish to the car along with anything hanging from the rear-view mirror that can obstruct the driver’s view.
Wolfeboro, NHWMUR.com

New Wolfeboro police cruiser silent, electric

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Police in Wolfeboro are testing a new, silent cruiser — a 2021 Tesla Model Y. The electric vehicle was donated to the department by a family who wished to remain anonymous. It might be the first Tesla in a New Hampshire police department, but they have been used elsewhere.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Kia Carnival Gets Luxurious Four-Seat Version With Foot Massager

At 203 inches (5,155 millimeters) long, the latest Kia Carnival (RIP Sedona) is big enough to accommodate up to 11 people. In its home market South Korea, the minivan is offered in a slightly longer specification for the luxurious Hi-Limousine model measuring 204.7 in (5,200 mm). We've talked about the posh version before, but there's now an even fancier derivative that eschews the middle row.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Shows Power Sliding Rear Window In New Teaser

It was nearly two months ago when Toyota originally teased the new Tundra and yet the pickup still has the "coming soon" status, even after a massive leak. To ease the wait, yet another preview has been released, this time focusing on the dual-pane panoramic sunroof. A video released on social media initially puts the spotlight on the same feature before then the camera moves to confirm one of the truck's party pieces has been retained.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Girlfriend, 25, is spared jail for wiring £6,000 to drug-dealer boyfriend lying low in Dubai over gangland shooting - after she told police they had split up

A 25-year-old woman sent thousands of pounds to her partner who was lying low in Dubai over a gangland shooting - despite telling police they had split up. Annie Webster, 25, wired £6,066.85 to her partner Shawn O'Malley, who was linked by police to a shooting in Bolton on September 9, 2019 when a house was sprayed with bullets.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Grand Sphere Concept Teased As Swoopy Electric GT

To say Audi's lineup will be going through some massive changes in the following years would be quite the understatement. After all, in only five short years, the peeps from Ingolstadt will unveil the final car with an internal combustion engine, with 2033 representing the cut-off date for the ICE (except in China). It can only mean a plethora of EVs are in the pipeline, and they'll look something like this.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Genesis Expects G70 Shooting Brake Will Outsell The Sedan

Dominique Boesch, the Genesis brand's boss in Europe, predicts the upcoming G70 Shooting Brake to outsell the existing sedan variant in that region. In addition, he expects the GV70 crossover to be the automaker's bestselling product overall in the Old Continent. Genesis is squarely focusing the G70 Shooting Brake on...
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Jaguar New Boss Explains Why The XJ Had To Die

If you haven’t noticed, Jaguar and Land Rover are under new management. JLR’s new CEO, Thierry Bollore, officially started work in September of 2020 where he began rolling out his new vision for the stalling brands. Thierry Bollore started his first month working at JLR driving around every single Jaguar and Land Rover product to learn the brand. He also killed off the Jaguar XJ luxury sedan.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

High-Riding Hyundai Sonata Rendering Actually Looks Good

If you’ve read our reviews of the current Hyundai Sonata, you already know we absolutely love it. Every single version of the car - from the frugal hybrid to the sporty N-Line - does its job great and leaves no room for doubts about its qualities. A facelifted version should arrive next year and our pals at Kolesa.ru had a very interesting question to ask before that happens - does it make sense for the Sonata to get yet another derivative?
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

Puri Railway Station To Be Redeveloped Into World-Class Transit Hub

PURI, India — Puri, a major tourist attraction for its heritage, will see an increase in tourism as the ‘way of commuting’ will be no less than an attraction. The railway station at Puri, which is a coastal city in Odisha, will be redeveloped into a world-class transit hub, confirmed Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority, on July 8.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motor1.com

Jenson Button Drives Lotus Emira At Goodwood FoS, Shmee Is Buying One

The all-new Lotus Emira represents the historic brand’s last internal combustion car. With the Emira set to hit dealer lots in late 2022, it won’t be long before we get to see Lotus’s latest metal in action. Before hitting production, the Emira made a pilgrimage to the Goodwood Festival Of Speed where all great cars complete a shake-down run up the hallowed hill climb. To make the run even more exciting, the Lotus Emira is driven by Formula One driver Jenson Button with car Youtuber Shmee in the passenger seat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy