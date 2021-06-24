2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Suits Up For Police Duty In Dubai
Police cars today have branched out far beyond your typical Ford or Dodge. All around the world, law enforcement agencies have conscripted a variety of makes and models into their forces. However, there are few lineups as eclectic or expensive as those found in the United Arab Emirates, which recently added a new Toyota to the lineup – the 2022 Land Cruiser. It’s one of the lesser surprising vehicles to earn its badge.www.motor1.com
