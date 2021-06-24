California man arrested in North Port police sting
NORTH PORT - A sting by local law enforcement caught a California man who was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication, according to authorities. Jonathan Bolanos, 27, of Los Angeles, was arrested and charged with obscene communication — use computer to seduce, solicit or lure child; cruelty toward child — out of state transmit info harmful to minors; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony.www.yoursun.com
Comments / 0