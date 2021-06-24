Why The Fat On Your Steak Is So Important

When you hear the words soluble fiber you might think of old people who need a little help getting things moving along in the bathroom. But soluble fiber is so much more than a cure for constipation (though it does that too), it is the cellular infrastructure of all fruit and vegetables, pulses like beans, and nuts and seeds. These whole foods rely on fiber molecules to create shape, stencil strength to grow (up toward the sun or in the case of roots like carrots down to absorb the minerals from the soil), and unlike animals and humans who have our musclular-skeletal framework, fiber only exists in plants.