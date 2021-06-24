Why The Fat On Your Steak Is So Important
Few things rival the mouth-watering experience of a buttery steak. Choose wisely, and each juicy bite will melt on your tongue and coat your palate with umami goodness. On the other hand, opt for a super lean cut of meat, or one without fat or marbling, and the culinary game may change entirely. Instead of moist steak that boasts a balance of savory and sweet, you might get a chewy slab of flavorless beef that's more reminiscent of leather.www.mashed.com
