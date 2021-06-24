Ex-champ reveals how Conor McGregor blew his one chance to escape UFC contract

UFC superstar Conor McGregor bid farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264, telling them that he is “just going to bust a man up.”. McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 10 when he faces off against rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. It’s the first time we have seen both men compete inside the Octagon since their fight earlier this year at UFC 257 in January, which McGregor lost via second-round knockout. The Irishman is now looking to bouncing back and winning the trilogy against Poirier after having originally beaten him by first-round knockout back in 2014.