UK holiday green list in full as Malta and Ibiza among 16 new places added

By Chiara Fiorillo
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago

Grant Shapps has tonight announced that Malta, the Balearic Islands and Caribbean Islands are among the countries which will be added to the green list.

The Transport Secretary published a tweet confirming the latest changes which will come into effect from Wednesday, June 30, at 4am.

There are 16 countries and territories that have been added today: Anguila; Antigua and Barbuda, Balearic Islands, Barbados; Bermuda; British Antarctic Territory; British Indian Ocean Territory; British Virgin Islands; Cayman Islands; Dominica; Grenada; Madeira; Malta; Montserrat; Pitcairn Islands; and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Mr Shapps wrote: "We’re adding Malta to the Govt green list.

"We’re also adding Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands (including Barbados) to the green list and green watchlist."

Meanwhile, six countries including Tunisia and Haiti will be put on the red list, he said.

The two countries, plus the Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey are now part of the high-risk countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzczt_0aeM8DZV00
Malta is among the countries being added to the green list (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Transport Secretary confirmed that later in the summer, UK residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries.

He added that further details will be set out next month.

Northern Ireland's green list also includes several popular holiday destinations such as the Balearic Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, Madeira and Malta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFSIv_0aeM8DZV00
Grant Shapps has today announced the new green list (Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Those destinations were all previously on Northern Ireland's amber list, which involves returning travellers having to quarantine at home for 10 days.

Scotland has also announced an expanded travel green list which includes the same countries as Northern Ireland, with changes coming into effect at 4am on June 30.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: "From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

"We continue to work closely with the other home nations and are cautiously supportive of exploring options for the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from countries on the amber list - but only if the clinical advice supports it and if systems are in place to ensure the wider safety of the Scottish population."

Commenting on the updated green list, Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said: "Any extension of the green list is welcome, however small, but we also have to be realistic: this is not yet the meaningful restart the aviation industry needs to be able to recover from the pandemic.

"While this is not yet the vaccine dividend people in the UK had hoped for, it is welcome that Government intends to exempt fully vaccinated travellers from quarantine.

"We urge the Government to publish details on its plans and implement them as soon as possible to save what remains of the summer season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6dMa_0aeM8DZV00
Barbados has also been added to the green list (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JtY9_0aeM8DZV00
The Balearic Islands will also be added to the green list from June 30 (Image: Getty Images/Westend61)

"In the meantime, the overly cautious approach continues to have major financial impacts for airports.

"The Government should recompense aviation for the impact of that approach through significant sector-specific support. Unless more support is put in place, many jobs in aviation and travel will continue to be at risk."

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said the Government's announcement of an expanded travel green list "fails to go far enough".

"The Government's own evidence shows that the US is low risk and should be added to the green list now," he added.

UK travel green list in full

  • Anguila (from 4am on June 30)
  • Antigua and Barbuda (from 4am on June 30)
  • Australia
  • Balearic Islands - Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca (from 4am on June 30)
  • Barbados (from 4am on June 30)
  • Bermuda (from 4am on June 30)
  • British Antarctic Territory (from 4am on June 30)
  • British Indian Ocean Territory (from 4am on June 30)
  • British Virgin Islands (from 4am on June 30)
  • Brunei
  • Cayman Islands (from 4am on June 30)
  • Dominica (from 4am on June 30)
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada (from 4am on June 30)
  • Iceland
  • Israel and Jerusalem ( Green watchlist - at risk of moving from green to amber)
  • Madeira (from 4am on June 30)
  • Malta (from 4am on June 30)
  • Montserrat (from 4am on June 30)
  • New Zealand
  • Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands (from 4am on June 30)
  • Singapore
  • South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
  • St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • Turks and Caicos Islands (from 4am on June 30)

