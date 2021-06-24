Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

St. Helena: the First Archaeologist

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 19 days ago

Historian-archaeologist-art historian (by undergraduate and graduate training specializing in the Late Classical, Hellenistic and Late Antiquity) An article by Olga Kerziouk published on the European Blog and found on the British Library website is titled “St Helena – Imperial Archaeologist”[1]. Also, William H.C. Frend, professor of Church History at Cambridge and clergyman starts “Archaeology of Early Christianity: a History” with a chapter titled “I the wake of Queen Helena”[2]. Was St Helena just the mother of Constantine the great and an Augusta or Queen who promoted Christianity by building Christian Churches in the Holy Land, searching for holy relics and finally and the Cross of Jesus Christ or she was actually the first archaeology and a woman?

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodora
Person
Socrates
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Chaucer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellenistic#The European Blog#British#Imperial Archaeologist#Church History#The Cross Of Jesus Christ#The St James#Compostella Pilgrim#Renaissance#German#French#Italian#Catholic#Vatican#Greek#Roman#Constantinian#Drepanium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy