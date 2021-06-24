St. Helena: the First Archaeologist

Historian-archaeologist-art historian (by undergraduate and graduate training specializing in the Late Classical, Hellenistic and Late Antiquity) An article by Olga Kerziouk published on the European Blog and found on the British Library website is titled “St Helena – Imperial Archaeologist”[1]. Also, William H.C. Frend, professor of Church History at Cambridge and clergyman starts “Archaeology of Early Christianity: a History” with a chapter titled “I the wake of Queen Helena”[2]. Was St Helena just the mother of Constantine the great and an Augusta or Queen who promoted Christianity by building Christian Churches in the Holy Land, searching for holy relics and finally and the Cross of Jesus Christ or she was actually the first archaeology and a woman?