Ford County, IL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; La Salle; Livingston; Southern Will FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper and Newton. * From 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected tonight through early Saturday morning. Flash flooding will be possible as heavy rain producing storms move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

alerts.weather.gov

