ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are asking the public to help them identify two suspects involved in a recent theft. YouTube video shows one of the suspects stealing a wallet out of the back pants pocket of a customer at the GoLo gas station in the 600 block of W. Bristol Street back on Monday, June 21. He is described as a white man who is balding, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.