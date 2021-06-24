Cancel
OFFICIAL CORRECTION Italy reports 28 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 927 new cases

By Reuters
Reuters
People walk at a street a year after the peak of Italy's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bergamo, the country's epicentre, Italy, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 30 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 927 from 951.

Italy has registered 127,380 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,027 on Thursday, down from 2,140 a day earlier.

There were 12 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 4 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 328 from a previous 344.

Some 188,191 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 198,031, the health ministry said.

