In the Heights movie review: hot in the city (#HBOMax)

Flick Filosopher
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m “biast” (pro): love a good musical; desperate for stories of underrepresented people and places. I loved In the Heights the first time I saw it, on a big screen at a London press screening. It is — in the single word that so many other critics have rightly deployed — joy. Pure joy. It is singing and dancing. It is life and love. It is food and family. It is heritage and community in all its complexity: as the place you come from and the place you want to escape, until maybe you don’t, until you realize you can’t, until you realize that you are inextricably a part of it, and it inextricably a part of you, and that you must reconcile all its confusions and conundrums in order to find your own peace. It is all those things — dawning self-awareness, the possibility of newfound contentment — as joy itself.

