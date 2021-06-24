Gardening Volunteers Beautify The Community
Young volunteers, assisted by their parents, are determined to improve Forest Hills and Rego Park, one flower and bush at a time. On June 18, the community became greener and more colorful thanks to approximately 50 volunteers, where more than half were children. They helped landscape The Howard Apartments, a complex with large lawns and curved paths at 99-32, 52, & 72 66th Road. Simultaneously, volunteers further revived the community garden concept, which was historically present at several local buildings including the Kelvin, Livingston, and Lexington House.www.qgazette.com
