Saint Ignatius, MT

Sarah Dempsey fundraises for Ronald McDonald House

By Ginger Morigeau
Char-Koosta News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. IGNATIUS — The Neomiah Angelou Sioux Dempsey 3rd Annual Memorial and Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser is taking place this year Saturday, July 10 from 11am to 5pm at Good Old Days Park in St. Ignatius. The event is put on by Sam and Sarah (Morigeau) Dempsey to honor their son Neomiah Dempsey who passed and all proceeds go directly to the Ronald McDonald House in Missoula. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle drawing, and a free spaghetti dinner. This year their goal is to reach $8,000 from the event and in previous years they raised $6,000 in 2019 and $4,000 in 2018.

