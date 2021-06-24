Cancel
Arlington, TX

Teen boy fatally shot at Six Flags water park during parking lot altercation: Reports

By Jacquelyn Gray
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 19 days ago
Texas authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed at a Six Flags water park on Wednesday.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the unidentified teen was fatally wounded in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor in Arlington as the park closed for the day. An off-duty police officer who was working a part-time security shift at the park reportedly saw six to eight people fighting before a gunshot rang out as he approached the group.

According to KXAS, the officer discovered the victim lying on the ground as cars sped away. The teen was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Star-Telegram reported that police detained multiple people at the scene but no arrests have been made. Wednesday’s shooting remains under investigation.

[Featured image: Business Wire via AP]

