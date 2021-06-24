Cancel
Benton County, IN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper and Newton. * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of torrential rainfall producing thunderstorms will move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana through early Saturday morning. Additional rounds of thunderstorms may occur into early Sunday morning, as well. Accordingly, the Flash Flood Watch may be extended. * Flooding of low-lying areas including farm fields, ditches, and roadways is possible. Additionally, rises in water levels in rivers and streams are possible.

