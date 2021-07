RONAN — Rainbow flags of all sizes waved at the Ronan City Park on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Pride Month and support the LGBTQ community. Pride was celebrated by millions of LGBTQ people and allies in many communities around the world this past month with parades, films, art and more. In Ronan, SAFE Harbor, an organization providing emergency shelter, crisis intervention and advocacy to those who need it, hosted the Pride celebration. Community members were invited to a picnic in the park with food and games for all ages. The theme was simple: “Love is Love.”