PG Will Be Covered By UBS Group

By Md Shahnawaz
digitalmarketnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch analysts from UBS Group have already started covering the stocks of PG. According to news, this was sent out as a report to most investors and clients on Wednesday. The brokerage has currently put up a rating of neutral on the stock. The Stock Commentary Of PG. There have...

www.digitalmarketnews.com

Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Putnam Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,508 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $71,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CREE. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of BlackRock worth $582,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,550 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBE. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.61 ($14.84).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $659,000 Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Compugen worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $666,000 Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 59,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Several other research firms have also commented on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.68 ($3.16).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) PT Set at $1,589.92 by Morgan Stanley

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,589.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $772,000 Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 1,963.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given a $11.96 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLAKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.98.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €210.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

