Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Grenfell managers did not make ‘sufficient’ assessment of risks to residents

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIMmr_0aeM6dFr00
Grenfell Tower (PA Wire)

The former boss of the organisation that managed Grenfell Tower said he “accepted” it did not make “suitable and sufficient” assessment of the risks to which its residents were exposed, an inquiry heard.

The public inquiry into the 24-storey block’s tragic 2017 fire has repeatedly heard how the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) faced a backlog of fire risk assessment (FRA) actions – which reached 1,400 outstanding in March 2014.

Giving evidence on Thursday, its former chief executive Robert Black said these had “reduced” over time, but admitted it had been a “struggle” to tackle the actions as required by legislation.

The inquiry was shown statistics produced for the TMO executive team that revealed 142 outstanding and 165 partially complete FRA actions for its housing stock as of June 7 2017 – just 10 days before the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3nHa_0aeM6dFr00
Robert Black, the former chief executive of the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, (PA Media)

Some 128 actions were outstanding for 12 months or more at the time.

Mr Black said he could not recall if he was made aware of the figures at the time, but agreed that they were a cause for concern.

He was questioned over whether there was a “fundamental problem” over the TMO’s management of outstanding actions, with the figures showing an “exponential rise” in such actions in the area of responsive repairs the older they became.

Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry, also asked whether the figures showed that “the TMO had a long-term and systemic problem in addressing FRA actions in a timely manner”.

Mr Black responded: “I’m not sure if I’d say that but I recognise that the 12 months aren’t looking great.”

Mr Black agreed when it was put to him that as CEO he had “ultimate responsibility to ensure that the TMO carried out its fire safety obligations adequately” and “to review and make changes where necessary to ensure that the TMO was meeting its statutory fire safety obligations”.

“Do you agree that you didn’t do so?” Mr Millett asked.

“No, I agree that we’ve actually improved the situation and continued to try to do that,” Mr Black said.

“So you don’t agree that you failed in your responsibility,” Mr Millett asked.

Mr Black said: “I have to accept responsibility.”

Asked twice if he agreed that he “failed to discharge it”, Mr Black said he “discharged my duty through other people”, saying a duty over repairs sat with the managing director of the Repairs Direct subsidiary.

Questioning him further, Mr Millett asked: “Will you agree with me that the TMO, of which you were the CEO, and therefore for this purpose its embodiment, did not make suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to which the relevant persons, and in particular your residents, were exposed at Grenfell Tower?”

“I’ll have to accept that,” Mr Black said.

We tried with the resources we had to meet our obligations

He was said it was a “struggle” to “get rid” of FRA actions, adding that the TMO “sought to achieve” the requirements of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005, the RRO.

Mr Millett asked if the TMO “never really faced up to the degree of failure to comply with its obligations under the RRO and recognised that there was a fundamental, systemic problem with closing out RRO actions in accordance with your own fire risk assessor’s time scales as understood by Janice Wray (the TMO’s former health and safety manager)?”

“We found it challenging,” Mr Black said.

He was asked whether the “ageing condition” and size of the TMO’s social housing stock, which it managed for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, meant “keeping residents reasonably safe from fire was impracticable”.

Mr Black said “the shape of the stock could be an issue” adding that historically, because of the way Government had handled financing local authorities, long-term investment had only started in 2012.

In response Mr Millett asked instead whether there was an issue over “your inability or unwillingness to resource proper fire safety measures appropriate to the age and size of your stock”.

“I wouldn’t accept that,” Mr Black said, adding: “We tried with the resources we had to meet our obligations.”

Mr Millett suggested that “you knew you were not meeting the legislative requirements but never asked for any more money”.

“I’m not sure of that one,” Mr Black replied.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Grenfell Tower#Fra#Tmo#Repairs Direct#Rro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Burnsville, MNPosted by
newschain

Giant goldfish turn up in US state’s ponds and lakes

Officials in a US state have said they are finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes. The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Iris Law and Jada Pinkett Smith are bringing the buzz cut back

Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a very cool new hair style, swapping her platinum blonde pixie crop for an extreme buzz cut. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” the actor – who turns 50 in September – wrote on Instagram, reposting a photo shared by daughter Willow and adding a video showing off her new ‘do.
EconomyThe Guardian

After Grenfell: the unsolved cladding crisis

After the Grenfell Tower tragedy in June 2017, it became clear that hundreds of buildings all over England were potentially unsafe, because either they had similar cladding materials or failed to meet other fire safety standards. Four years later, we still don’t know for sure how many people are affected. But for many homeowners there has been an unfolding nightmare: first told their homes were potentially at risk of fire, then faced with massive bills to remove flammable cladding, and then realising that for many of them this makes their homes unsellable in their current condition.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Robert Jenrick says high rise buildings are at 'no actual higher risk' of fire and confirms homeowners will be able to legally challenge shoddy building work amid Grenfell cladding crisis row

Those who live in high rise buildings are at 'no actual higher risk' of fire than those living in other types of housings, the Housing Secretary has today claimed. During a round of interviews this morning, Robert Jenrick claimed more people die in house and bungalow fires than in high rises.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Wildfires threaten homes and land across 10 western states

Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate were burning across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, with the largest, in Oregon, threatening California’s power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Centre, with...
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
HealthPosted by
newschain

How to avoid the dangers of heatstroke this summer according to experts

BBQs on the lawn, games of rounders in the park and outdoor workouts are just a few of summer’s simple pleasures. But if you’ve ever felt dizzy to the point of passing out after a long day of catching rays, you’ll know that too much time in the hot sun can be dangerous – even if you’ve sensibly slathered on enough SPF.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

MP calls out Chiellini over Saka grab in Euro 2020 final

A Tory MP has challenged Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini over his yellow card foul on the England star Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final. Redcar MP Jacob Young responded to a tweet by the Azzurri skipper in which Chiellini posted a photo of the Euro 2020 trophy on his bed – saying he was following the tradition of sleeping with it.
LawPosted by
newschain

Owners of weapons including zombie knives could face jail under new law

Owners of some weapons, including zombie knives and knuckledusters, could face a jail sentence if found with them under a new law. It was already illegal to possess a knife or offensive weapon in public, but the Offensive Weapons Act – which became law on Wednesday – makes it unlawful to possess certain rapid firing rifles, specific types of knives and other offensive weapons in private.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

6 tips for keeping your home safe and secure from burglars

Break ins are one of the most common crimes committed, so when it comes to protecting your belongings and your own safety, you can’t be too careful. The good news is there are plenty of ways you can protect your home from opportunists and thieves – the first step in crime prevention is knowing your options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy