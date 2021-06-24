Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How to ditch a song that's stuck in your head

Bismarck Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all had an annoyingly catchy tune stuck in our head. The good news is researchers have managed to nail down some methods to ditch that so-called "earworm" for good.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Your Head#The Good News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicTelegraph

Sick of Sweet Caroline? How to get an earworm song out of your head

England has been blessed with a bit of luck during this year’s Euros tournament: the absolute belter that is Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit, Sweet Caroline. Upbeat, universally known, and easy to yell on the stands or in the pub, it’s the track that all fans needed in good times which never seemed so good.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.
Family Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Share Rare Video Of Their Adorable Kids! – Cute Family

If appearing is not within the playing cards for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling‘s youngsters, images are perhaps their calling!. The actress lately shared a stunning video of herself modeling just a few new purses whereas donning just a few stylish, patterned attire—and whereas the IG video itself is well worth the watch—it was her caption that had followers checking it twice.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Dude tries to tear down Pride flag, gets outsmarted by lesbian’s ingenious carabiner trick

A young man was left embarrassed after struggling to yank off a pride flag displayed out of a garage. The incident was caught on security footage and shows a person trying to repeatedly tear down a stranger's Pride flag. The Phoenix resident, an apparent homophobe, was shirtless and covered his face up, as he walked up to the garage and tried to tear down the flag. The flag was put on display by a lesbian woman on her garage door. The video was posted by @leftovergains on TikTok, where it viral and has been viewed over 1 million times. The video also found its way onto Twitter where it was shared close to 2,000 times and liked by almost 11,000 people.
Musicfangirlish.com

What’s Your Favorite ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Song?

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is full of amazing musical numbers. But with over 100 performances over the course of two short seasons, which one is the best? We at Fangirlish have our favorites, but we were curious to know what the fandom considered the best, so we decided to run a tournament on Twitter to find out. And if it happens to help #SaveZoeysPlaylist, all the better, right?
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Discusses Thrash/Death Metal Influence On Band's New Song 'Become The Firestorm': 'I Loved POSSESSED'

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn spoke to the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast about the band's new song "Become The Firestorm", which has been described by some fans as one of the most brutally aggressive tracks MACHINE HEAD has ever recorded. Asked about the supposed "black metal" influence on the song's riffing approach, Flynn said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know if I'm drawing necessarily from black metal, because I grew up in the thrash scene and so I would probably say it's more like something like POSSESSED 'Seven Churches', because that was a band that I would have seen that would have been doing the tremolo picking type of stuff — so, shit like that. But, yeah, all that early death metal was such a big… I think my third or fourth show was POSSESSED before 'Seven Churches' was even released. So that type of death metal really had a big, big impact… I loved POSSESSED, man — I fucking loved that band. And I loved that record, and I still love that record. I think Jeff Becerra — I love that he's going on and continuing the band and singing from a wheelchair. I just think he's a total badass for doing that."
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Why Jazz Raycole Left ‘My Wife and Kids’ After Season 1

More than a decade and a half after it left ABC airwaves, the 2000s-era sitcom My Wife and Kids is finally streaming, and fans are rejoicing. “My Wife and Kids is now on Hulu. This is an impressive attempt to keep me indoors,” one viewer tweeted on July 8. (Hulu tweeted back that same day, asking, “Is it working?”)
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 15: How to Add Apple Music Songs to Your Memories in Photos

In iOS 15, Apple's native Photos app features a significant update to Memories, including a new design, a more interactive interface, new visual effects, and richer integration with Apple Music. When creating and viewing Memories, the ‌Photos‌ app has always supported basic music integration, but now ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy