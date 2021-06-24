Cancel
Summer Wells: Mom shared TikTok video of child, who appears to to be missing daughter, on day girl disappeared

By Ellen Killoran
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Emh61_0aeM6Zfp00

The mother of a missing Tennessee girl appears to have posted a video of Summer Wells the day she vanished, and has since posted another video about her daughter’s disappearance.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Summer Wells’ parents reported missing on June 15. On the same day, a TikTok account with her mother’s name, Candus Wells (also known as Candus Bly), posted a video of a child that appears to be Summer — who has three older brothers. The child appears to be wearing a girl’s bathing suit, and is swimming in an unknown body of a water. Another man is also seen in the video, gesturing at the camera and splashing the girl in the water.

It is not known when the video was recorded or what time on June 15 it was uploaded. As previously reported, Summer’s parents reported her missing in the early evening on June 15, telling police they had spent some time searching for her themselves before reporting her missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079Nhn_0aeM6Zfp00

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said at a press conference late last week that the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance were unclear. Authorities have not ruled out foul play in Summer’s disappearance, and multiple agencies have conducted daily searches of the remote east Tennessee area in an around Hawkins County, where Summer was living at the time of her disappearance. Police had not yet named any suspects or persons of interest.

Candus Wells has since posted another TikTok video, with photos of her daughter and a message: “my baby girl mommy and daddy misses you so much we are searching everywhere for you and I won’t stop until I find you.”

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Summer’s father Don Wells told a local news station earlier this week that his wife had passed a lie detector test.

TBI will reportedly hold a press conference with updates on the missing persons investigation at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

Read all of CrimeOnline’s covering of the search for Summer Wells here.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode.

