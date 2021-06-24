PYPL Is Going To Be Covered By DA Davidson Now

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.