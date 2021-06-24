PYPL Is Going To Be Covered By DA Davidson Now

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.
Comments / 0