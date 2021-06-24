Cancel
Wisconsin Educational Communications Board names deputy director

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 18 days ago
Jennifer Brown Dargan

MADISON – Jennifer Brown Dargan, the assistant director of Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network, recently has been named deputy director of the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

The ECB is a state of Wisconsin agency that partners with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to operate WPR and PBS Wisconsin.

“Jennifer’s background will be an asset to ECB,” said ECB Executive Director Marta Bechtol. “She’ll be a great partner in delivering public media to Wisconsin.”

As deputy director, Dargan will help oversee internal operations at the ECB and will serve as the agency’s AA/EEO officer. In that role, she will head the agency’s Equity & Inclusion initiatives, with a focus on the agency’s recruiting strategy, staff development and training.

Dargan is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University in 2018-19 where she focused on journalism, equity, leadership, organizational behavior and the history of race in the U.S.

Dargan begins her duties at the ECB on July 19.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

