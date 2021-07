Just when you think we're finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel we get more bad news about Oklahoma's COVID-19 numbers. Unfortunately Oklahoma is leading the Nation and not in a good way when it comes to the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and even deaths. Right now the Sooner State ranks #11 in the country for the number of new COVID-19 cases and the vaccination rate is much lower than the rest of the country. Health experts in the state are urging all Oklahomans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Most of the positive cases of Coronavirus in the state are people who are un-vaccinated.