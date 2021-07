From sidewalks to alleyways to back parking lots, we saw a surge of patios open across LA in the last year. What could once be considered a weak spot in our city’s dining culture has now become one of our strongest assets. Besides, this city has enough parking lots anyway. And considering the blessed weather this city gets on a year-round basis, it’s about time. From quiet backyard patios in Lincoln Heights to rowdy Arts District rooftops, here are the 18 best new patios that you need to check out this summer.