In a game in which each team would score goals on different days, Gotham FC and KC WoSo would end up each walking away with one point towards their league standings. "It’s my first match that started one day and finished another day. For sure never had that experience. Obviously very disappointed with the result. I think we had a strong start and I think that showed with going up. I think that we just failed to manage the game and failed to keep our performance in the second half and let them into the game. We need to do better in possession of the ball and also to be able to take our chances,” said Head Coach Freya Coombe.