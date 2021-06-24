Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

India's airline fleet to contract, fall below 700 on weak demand -CAPA

By Aditi Shah
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nNyn_0aeM61zc00
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2017. Picture taken February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish SiddiquiFile Photo

NEW DELHI, June 25 (Reuters) - India's airline fleet is expected to contract by 15 to 20 aircraft to less than 700 in the current fiscal year through March 2022, as carriers retire more planes than they induct due to weak passenger demand, consultant CAPA said.

Indian airlines are expected to induct 69 planes during the year and retire 86 aircraft, some of which could be through repossessions by lessors, CAPA said during a web conference on its outlook for the country's aviation sector.

Airlines will also be forced to ground 250-300 planes in the first half of the current fiscal year, CAPA estimates, as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the South Asian nation earlier this year roils air travel.

Indian carriers are expected to lose $4.1 billion in the current fiscal year on top of a similar loss last year, CAPA estimates, putting renewed pressure on them to raise cash or face the risk of having to downsize, consolidate or have their planes repossessed by lessors. read more

"Many operators will struggle to recover from two consecutive years of such massive losses," CAPA's India head Kapil Kaul said.

Even as new infections in India are falling, the pace of vaccinations has been slow with only about 5% of adults fully inoculated which could delay a recovery, analysts say.

Domestic air traffic is expected to rebound this year - rising 51% over last year but it will still be well below pre-COVID-19 levels. International air travel is expected to take longer to recover, CAPA said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Airlines#Air Traffic#South Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
EconomyAgriculture Online

China June meats imports at 743,000 tonnes - customs

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 743,000 tonnes of meat in June, down 17% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices hit demand for imports. Meat imports in the first half of the year totalled 5.08 million tonnes, the...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

China Airlines Will Receive A321neo in September

According to local media, Taiwan’s China Airlines will modernize its fleet by adding 11 Airbus A321neo aircraft, the first of which will be delivered in September. The brand-new aircraft is set to enter services as soon as October. In addition, the airline expects the rest of the aircraft will be delivered very soon. The airline confirmed the deal of 11 A321neo and leased 14 of the type before the pandemic.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks inch up, cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a slight uptick in airlines' capacity, but traders were worried a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the region would weigh on near-term aviation demand. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore were at $6.30 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 13 cents higher from Monday, but 5% lower compared with a recent high of $6.66 touched in May. Renewed lockdown measures to contain fresh flare-ups of coronavirus cases in key markets including South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand would force governments to extend travel restrictions, dampening hopes for a recovery in demand for jet fuel, trade sources said. The regional jet fuel market is expected to remain subdued well into next year, market watchers said. Olympics host city Tokyo has entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin, while South Korea has implemented the toughest COVID-19 curbs in Seoul as the country battles the highly contagious Delta variant. Japan's flight capacity in the week to Monday was 20% lower compared with the corresponding period in 2020, and 55.6% lower from 2019, while seat capacity in South Korea this week was down 46.4% versus 2019, OAG data showed. Scheduled capacity for global airlines improved 1.5% this week to about 79.8 million seats, but remains 32.9% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 40 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 37 cents per barrel a day earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, one gasoil trade OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% from a year earlier, the first contraction for the first six months of a year since 2013, as an import quota shortage, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying. - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, mostly reversing the previous day's losses, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.04 0.79 1.01 78.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.3 0 0.00 -2.3 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 79.14 0.79 1.01 78.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.2 0 0.00 -2.2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 79.35 0.79 1.01 78.56 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.99 0 0.00 -1.99 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 81.22 0.81 1.01 80.41 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 0.01 -7.14 -0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.64 0.9 1.16 77.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.4 -0.03 8.11 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Industrytheloadstar.com

More clients get onboard as cargo airlines step up drive to use more SAF

Lufthansa Cargo and Air France KLM Cargo are stepping up their environmental programmes, as shippers become increasingly interested in emissions reduction. Lufthansa Cargo told The Loadstar it would soon be adding a new service to its website allowing customers to see emissions on a shipment level. “The end customer can...
TravelTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale

Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale featuring flights from as low as $39 one-way. Travelers can book the discounted seats for fall travel now through Thursday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Sale fares are available on Tuesday and Wednesday travel within the continental U.S. from August 17 through...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

India's Daily COVID Infections Falls Below 40,000

India's daily tally of new COVID cases fell below 40,000 on Sunday. The health ministry reported Monday that there were 37,154 new cases in the previous 24-hour period. In South Korea, the country reported 1,100 new cases Sunday. The rising caseload comes as South Korea is imposing new restrictions in Seoul and neighboring regions to curb the spread of infections.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Frontier Airlines Turns 27 – The Airline’s History

As Frontier Airlines’ operations turned 27 this month, we thought we’d take a look at the roots of the Denver-based carrier. The company has had plenty of ups and downs over the years, but it has managed to always find a way to overcome the hurdles. Carrying the torch. There...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

India's June fuel demand recovers as lockdowns ease

India's fuel demand recovered last month after slumping to a nine-month low in May, as restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic were eased and mobility picked up. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 8% from May to 16.34 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed on Friday.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

PIT adds another cargo connection to Asia with India’s largest cargo airline

Cargo operations out of Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) continue to climb month-over-month, and the airport is celebrating its success with another new touchdown from a freight forwarder: This time it's India's largest cargo airline, SpiceXpress. A SpiceXpress flight, which is a subsidiary of Gurugram, India-based low-cost carrier SpiceJet, touched down...
IndustryMotley Fool

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines Choose Different Fleet Strategies

Nine years ago, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and its pilots reached an historic agreement that significantly changed the U.S. airline industry's competitive dynamics. Delta agreed to add 88 small main-line jets -- Boeing (NYSE:BA) 717s -- to its fleet, providing advancement opportunities for its pilots. In exchange, it got permission to add 70 more 76-seat jets in its outsourced regional operations.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's TCS profit jumps on digital services demand

BENGALURU, July 8 (Reuters) - Indian software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) reported a 29% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, powered by higher demand for cloud services and strong growth in its mainstay banking and finance business. The upbeat results from TCS, the country's top software exporter, mark...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China Evergrande stocks, bonds fall on weak sales, debt worries

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group’s stocks and bonds fell on Wednesday, extending recent declines after the company reported weak property sales and as it struggles to downsize and reduce debt. Evergrande shares fell more than 4.5% to HK$9.52, their lowest since May 2017, and its 8.75% 2025...

Comments / 0

Community Policy