‘I’m grateful for our mayor’ : Settlement reached in Grand Hotel lawsuit

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In September of 2015, the Grand Hotel in downtown Hazard caught fire sending shock throughout the community. “My heart was crushed and devastated when they said this was burning and the fire department made the decision, they were just going to let it continue to burn. When I actually got down here … the fire apparently started at 3...4 o’clock in the morning,” said Owner Brian Carter.