Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young explains his viral shimmy: ‘I had a lot of time’

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
 18 days ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is growing into one of the league’s best villains. The 22-year-old star provided one of the most-disrespectful moments of the NBA season Wednesday night, when, after being left open for a three, hit a shoulder shimmy before attempting the shot. The shot went in and...

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
