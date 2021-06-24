Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jurnee Smollett on Fighting Monsters During the Real-Life Horror of Jim Crow America

By Danielle Turchiano
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost a year after “Lovecraft Country” first premiered on HBO, series star Jurnee Smollett still isn’t sure if a second season may be coming. “I will accept and surrender to whatever destiny is in store for these characters. If COVID has taught me [anything], it’s taught me that you cannot get attached to certain plans,” she tells Variety on the latest episode of the “Awards Circuit” podcast.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Oz
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Gwendolyn Brooks
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Lovecraft Country#Lovecraft Country#Hbo#Covid#These Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Lovecraft Country Cancelled at HBO

HBO isn’t settling down in Lovecraft Country. The premium cable network has decided not to move forward with a second season of the critically acclaimed science-fiction drama, TVLine has confirmed. More from TVLineLovecraft Country Season 2 Would Have Envisioned a Radically Different America (With Zombies!), EP RevealsThe Weeknd to Star...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lovecraft Country Star Says He’d Love To Play Edward Scissorhands

Having won widespread praise for his performances in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors is set to take his career to new heights over the coming years as he continues to establish himself as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising talents.
TV SeriesNY Daily News

‘Lovecraft Country’ not returning for second season on HBO

On Friday, it was revealed that the wildly popular sci-fi fantasy series will not be getting a second season with HBO. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” the premium cable giant said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”
TV Series/Film

‘We Own This City’ Has the Good Taste to Cast Rising ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘Loki’ Star Wunmi Mosaku

The ensemble cast of HBO’s We Own This City continues to grow and thankfully now includes Wunmi Mosaku. Coming off her roles in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Disney’s latest MCU series Loki, Mosaku is a quickly rising star and welcome addition to the six-hour limited series. Previously announced cast members include Jon Berenthal, Josh Charles, and Jamie Hector. With Reinaldo Marcus Green set to direct and executive produce the series, the show sounds promising, especially coming from The Wire creator David Simon.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Lovecraft Country Season 2 Would Have Envisioned a Radically Different America (With Zombies!), EP Reveals

Every breakup has two sides, and showrunner Misha Green is sharing hers after HBO announced that Lovecraft Country will not be returning for a Season 2. While HBO’s statement on Friday’s cancellation gave the appearance of a mutual parting of the ways, Green took to Twitter to suggest she had plans for a follow-up season that HBO may not have approved of, complete with a map of a new kind of America. “A taste of the Season 2 Bible,” her tweet read. “Wish we could have brought you Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged.
Los Angeles, CAComicBook

Lovecraft Country Star Spotted With Marvel Comic Featuring Kang

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors was spotted with a Marvel Comics book featuring Kang the Conqueror - the biggest signal yet about his role as the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles got a visit from Majors in recent days, and posted the following: "Golden Apple has been conquered by actor Jonathan Majors of @lovecrafthbo... Also, when he signed R2D2 he told us, “it was the first time he has EVER signed Kang on anything” We’re sure it’s definitely not the last time….."
TV SeriesComicBook

Lovecraft Country Fans Frustrated by HBO Not Renewing Series

Despite word from members of the cast and even higher ups at HBO itself, the news that Lovecraft Country wouldn't return for a second season became official this afternoon. In a statement to Deadline about the show's status, HBO wrote: “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey." The show found its fans in the end though and the series not returning for more episodes has the internet upset.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

HBO cancels the cosmic horror series Lovecraft Territory: this was its season 2

Lovecraft Territory (Lovecraft Country), the successful and ambitious original series by HBO that put an end to its first season in a dramatic way with a closing full of possibilities, it will not have a second season. This is how the medium collects it Variety after confirmation by those in charge, thanking the support of the fans and the audience for a series starring Jonathan Majors Y Jurnee Smollett and that mixed cosmic horror with social criticism and racism in the United States in the mid-twentieth century.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Stories Trailer Brings Back Murder House, AHS Stars And The Scariest Monster Of All

After previously offering fans a thematic teaser video that hinted at fan-favorite characters and settings returning, American Horror Stories is finally showcasing itself in full glory with the brand new trailer seen above. Considering we're only a week out from release, it's wild to only now have any clear idea of what the new anthologized spinoff will deliver, but I will 100% sign for that delivery and then some. As cool as it would have been if the trailer was twice as long, there's more than enough to keep fans sated while still leaving them hungry for more.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Bling Ring’ Revisited: Channel 4 Unveils New Doc Series Re-Examining the Hollywood Heist

Channel 4 has ordered a three-part documentary re-examining the infamous Bling Ring gang who burgled the Hollywood homes of the rich and famous in the mid-2000s. In a prolonged crime spree, the criminals — who turned out to be a bunch of middle class teenagers — struck fear into the hearts of young Hollywood between 2008 and 2009 by breaking into their homes, stealing their designer duds and even, in one case, using their bathrooms. Among those burglarized were Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel Bilson who lost jewelry, watches, purses and shoes in the heists. A Vanity Fair article about...
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Kumail Nanjiani to star in TV adaptation ‘Homeland Elegies’

Kumail Nanjiani is keeping his schedule full of late, what with starring in the upcoming The ‘Eternals’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ project’s he has now signed up to lead the series adaptation of ‘Homeland Elegies’. The FX limited series is based on Pultizer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar’s novel that delves into...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Is at His Melancholic Best in This Strange, Sad Porcine Drama

Nicolas Cage isn’t just an actor; he’s a state of mind. Having transcended meme status with evocative performances in director-driven genre fare like “Mandy” and “Color Out of Space,” the Oscar winner delivers his best performance in years as a chef-turned-recluse who briefly reenters society in writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig.” His return isn’t a happy one, however: Robin (Cage) only leaves the Oregonian wilderness after his beloved truffle pig is violently taken from him. Less revenge thriller than intimate character study, “Pig” is above all else a reminder that Cage is among the most gifted, fearless actors working today.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Variety

Charlie Robinson, Who Played Mac on ‘Night Court,’ Dies at 75

Charlie Robinson, known for playing Mac the court clerk in the 1980s and ’90s sitcom “Night Court,” died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer. He was 75. Throughout his 50-year career, Robinson appeared in movies such as “Secret Santa,” “The River,” “Set It Off,” “Antwone Fisher,” “Jackson,” “Even Money” and “Miss Lettie and Me,” and TV series including “Buffalo Bill,” “Home Improvement,” “Mom,” “Hart of Dixie,” “NCIS” and “The Guestbook.” Born in Houston, Robinson began his career as a theater actor and singer for R&B groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy. In...
TV SeriesSaratogian

Ask Matt: Where’s the Love for ‘Lovecraft Country’?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy