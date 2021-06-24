Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert To Come To Broome County Forum Theatre In October
Representatives from Security Mutual Life announced details of the 2021 Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert coming this October. The concert will be held on Saturday October 9th at 8pm for a 90 minute musical tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel. The performance will feature the Philip Myers Band along with Matt Cusson. The event will be held at the Broome County Forum to assist financially distressed cancer patients and their families pay for non-medical necessities such as food, transportation, and housing in the Greater Binghamton area.www.wicz.com
