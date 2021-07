In this article, we will discuss various new security features and measures that are incorporated in Windows 11. Windows 11 is making buzz around the corner and is all set to release in the second half of 2021. It has got everyone talking and wondering what’s new in this new version. While there are a lot of new features introduced in Windows 11, some features are deprecated/ removed. This time, Microsoft has primarily focussed on improving the security features in Windows 11 to protect users from various emerging threats and attacks. The new Windows 11 is secure by design and built-in requirements.