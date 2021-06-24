Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older workers back to stores

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. In Mexico, a “recinto fiscal” is comparable to a U.S. free trade zone—an area set aside by customs to store, handle, and supervise merchandise related to foreign trade. Within the recinto fiscal, there can be “recintos fiscalizados estratégicos,” or RFEs, which are similar in function to a bonded warehouse—a place to store goods close to foreign customers for faster delivery. In certain cases, the RFE can certify the validity of content, tax, and delivery information about these goods without the need for Mexican customs inspection.(1) “By expanding the authorization of RFEs,” says A.J. Hernandez, president and CEO of international business-to-consumer shipping firm SkyPostal, Inc., “the Mexican government is continuing a decade-long pattern of measures designed to strengthen the country’s overall economic situation.”