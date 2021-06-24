Cancel
Yoga

The Surprising Change Jennifer Aniston Just Made To Her Diet

By Amanda Lynne
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Aniston takes her health and fitness routine seriously and it shows. The former "Friends" star has been open about her diet and exercise regimen over the years, per Cosmopolitan. In the past, Aniston has admitted that she spends a lot of time working out, revealing that she exercises at least five times a week. Over the years she's done things such as yoga, barre classes, and boxing to keep her body looking and feeling great. She also takes supplements and has been very outspoken about her love for collagen. "I have had a passion for health and wellness for years," she said during a recent product launch. "I know this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life. For me, it's adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone," Aniston previously revealed.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

Jennifer Aniston
