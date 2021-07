Curated Music Stations from Audacy Brands, Talent and Influencers Will Deepen Fans Connection to the Content They Love. Audacy announced the launch of new exclusive music stations, available immediately to all listeners, that will build upon existing format offerings and bring new variety to its digital platform. The exclusive station collection is designed for fans by fans and will range widely across various music genres, moods and activities, enabling users to discover new music driven by their interests, favorite artists and upcoming events.