6-25-21 beaver dam bait shop theft

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft. The Sheriff’s Office says a man stole items from the Best Dam Bait Shop in Beaver Dam Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office says the bait shop provides fishing bait and other merchandise, on the honor system, in order to keep the business open for purchases at all times of the day. However, that trust was broken Monday evening and multiple items of live bait and clothing with the business’ name and logo were removed from the store, without being paid for. Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect is asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.