Winklevoss twins' crypto firm taps Chicago org to reduce carbon footprint

Treehugger has long admired the Fairphone from afar, as it isn't sold in North America. Nonetheless, it got a Best of Green award. “There are a few companies that specialize in eco-friendly phones, but Fairphone stands out because the materials used are also ethically sourced, ensuring that the workers who make their devices are treated fairly throughout the supply chain,” wrote Robert Wells of Lifewire. “Considering that the company’s prices are comparable with other mainstream manufacturers, and the fact that you can do your own repairs, Fairphone is a clear winner.”