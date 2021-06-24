Cancel
Chicago, IL

Winklevoss twins' crypto firm taps Chicago org to reduce carbon footprint

By Jim Dallke
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 19 days ago
Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange led by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, wants to reduce its carbon footprint with help from a Chicago nonprofit. Gemini announced Thursday that it has launched Gemini Green, an initiative to incorporate "climate conscious practices" into its business. It's working with Climate Vault, a nonprofit founded at the University of Chicago, to purchase carbon permits for nearly 350,000 metric tons of carbon. Gemini agreed to purchased around $4 million in credits to help offset carbon emissions, according to Bloomberg.

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
