Cancer

Natick-Based Aleta Biotherapeutics To Collaborate with Cancer Research UK To Advance Blood Cancer Therapies

 19 days ago
NATICK – Aleta Biotherapeutics and Cancer Research UK yesterday, June 23,announced a collaboration to advance the early phase clinical development of Aleta’s CAR-T cell engager candidate, ALETA-001. Aleta is a privately held immuno-oncology company focused on transforming cellular therapeutics to allow a broad spectrum of cancer indications to be targeted,...

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Ovarian Cancer#Blood Cancer#Uk#Natick#Aleta Biotherapeutics And#Cancer Research Uk#Cd20#Co Founder
