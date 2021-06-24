Black Cat Annual #1 brings Felicia Hardy into Infinite Destinies to set up 'The Infinity Score'

Time for some utter, utter mindless speculation. Not sourced to anything other than joining the dots and crossing some fingers. We know that Victor LaValle is working on an X-Men-related comic. We do not know what. Victor LaValle is the author of the short story collection Slapboxing with Jesus, four novels, The Ecstatic, Big Machine, The Devil in Silver, and The Changeling and two novellas, Lucretia and the Kroons and The Ballad of Black Tom, creator and writer of a comic book Victor LaValle's Destroyer, wrote for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Bestiary #1 and teaches at Columbia University. He tweeted out "I don't know if that will happen just yet but I have seen a few inked pages of issue 1 and let me tell you…it's going to be tremendous." Best guesses have to be a new title drawn by Marco Checchetto who recently left Daredevil for a brand new thing. And further guesses might be a Storm, Queen Of Arakko and Regent Of Sol comic book... this is of course just mindless speculation. But who knows?