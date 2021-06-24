Cancel
Comics

Black Cat Annual #1 brings Felicia Hardy into Infinite Destinies to set up 'The Infinity Score'

By George Marston
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Comics' Infinite Destinies series of annuals is rolling into its third chapter in Black Cat Annual #1, which pairs Felicia Hardy with the possibly Infinity stone-connected thief White Fox, and now the publisher has released a preview of interior pages of the annual. Written by Black Cat series writer...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Cat#Annuals#Infinite Destinies#Marvel Comics#Tiger Division#The Infinity Stones#Black Cat Annual
Related
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Speculator Corner – Black Cat Annual Selling For Up To $15 On eBay

It's not all just X-Factor #10 – currently selling from between $25 and $40 on eBay. Black Cat Annual #5 wants to play too. While Black Cat Annual doesn't have any headline- worthy deaths that bring into question an entire publisher's attitude to one of their characters who is getting more airplay than ever right now, it does introduce a new team – a White Fox Suicide Squad.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Black Cat Annual #1 Review: Savvy and Improvisational

With a clever and self-contained adventure, in Black Cat Annual #1, you get a look into superheroic perspectives from a less-often-shown part of the world and get more of the super-engaging characterization we've come to enjoy from Felicia Hardy, admittedly, if you're tuning in looking for the "Infinite Destinies" storyline where Infinity Stones bond to people on earth and what not … honestly, there's none of that in the main story so you'll have to be satisfied with a very small taste in the backup.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Are Victor LaValle & Marco Checchetto On a Storm Arakko X-Men Comic?

Time for some utter, utter mindless speculation. Not sourced to anything other than joining the dots and crossing some fingers. We know that Victor LaValle is working on an X-Men-related comic. We do not know what. Victor LaValle is the author of the short story collection Slapboxing with Jesus, four novels, The Ecstatic, Big Machine, The Devil in Silver, and The Changeling and two novellas, Lucretia and the Kroons and The Ballad of Black Tom, creator and writer of a comic book Victor LaValle's Destroyer, wrote for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Bestiary #1 and teaches at Columbia University. He tweeted out "I don't know if that will happen just yet but I have seen a few inked pages of issue 1 and let me tell you…it's going to be tremendous." Best guesses have to be a new title drawn by Marco Checchetto who recently left Daredevil for a brand new thing. And further guesses might be a Storm, Queen Of Arakko and Regent Of Sol comic book... this is of course just mindless speculation. But who knows?
ComicsComicBook

Marvel Just Killed a Member of the Winter Guard

The pages of Avengers are taking a unique journey through Marvel Comics canon, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes going up against a surprising array of foes. That was especially the case in the series' most recent issue, which returned following a months-long hiatus to kick off the "World War She-Hulk" arc. The arc saw Jennifer Walters' life being turned upside down by the fan-favorite group the Winter Guard — and for one of that team's members, the encounter turned deadly. Spoilers for Avengers #46 by Jason Aaron, Javier Garron, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!

