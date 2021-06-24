Trisha Yearwood announces ‘Every Girl’ Deluxe Edition
Trisha Yearwood is celebrating 30 years in country music with a deluxe edition of her latest album, Every Girl, on August 13th. The 2019 project is being updated with a new cover and three bonus tracks, including a newly recorded acoustic version of her debut single, “She’s In Love With The Boy,” she and husband Garth Brooks’ cover of A Star Is Born smash, “Shallow,” and the soaring piano-laden ballad “I Dare You to Love.”themusicuniverse.com
