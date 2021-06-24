Apex Legends Genesis Collection event is bringing back OG Kings Canyon
Apex Legends Genesis Collection event will drop Legends back into the original versions of both Kings Canyon and World's Edge. Yes, that means Skull Town is finally returning. Apex Legends Genesis Collection kicks off on June 29 and runs until July 13, offering players a chance to unlock 24 new limited-time cosmetics - but most people are here for Skull Town. The fan-favorite point of interest was destroyed in Apex Legends Season 5, making room for a new area called Salvage. Just yesterday the official Apex Legends Twitter account teased Skull Town as an Arenas map, but Genesis Collection will deliver something twice as nice: both as a part of the original Kings Canyon map which will enter the map rotation, and as an Arenas map.www.gamesradar.com
