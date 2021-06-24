Apex Legends Genesis Collection event is bringing back OG Kings Canyon

“The Ruination” is a new event coming to Legends of Runeterra and with it comes some amazing new cards. Each day until the beginning of the event – July 14th, more cards will be revealed. Some are stronger than others, though. The whole focus of the event is around the Shadow Isles it seems, and as the event name implies, The Ruination. The Ruination is an event in the League of Legends lore, where the Blessed Isles and the Kingdom of Camavor were destroyed. This led to the creation of the Shadow Isles that we know today. A vile place of death and destruction, it also heralds the arrival of The Ruined King. That’s right, Viego is confirmed to be one of the cards in The Ruination event for Legends of Runeterra. Don’t worry though, there are non-Shadow Isles cards in this event.