Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends Genesis Collection event is bringing back OG Kings Canyon

By Alyssa Mercante
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apex Legends Genesis Collection event will drop Legends back into the original versions of both Kings Canyon and World's Edge. Yes, that means Skull Town is finally returning. Apex Legends Genesis Collection kicks off on June 29 and runs until July 13, offering players a chance to unlock 24 new limited-time cosmetics - but most people are here for Skull Town. The fan-favorite point of interest was destroyed in Apex Legends Season 5, making room for a new area called Salvage. Just yesterday the official Apex Legends Twitter account teased Skull Town as an Arenas map, but Genesis Collection will deliver something twice as nice: both as a part of the original Kings Canyon map which will enter the map rotation, and as an Arenas map.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Canyon#Apex Legends#Skeleton#Mobile#Genesis Collection#Ea#Warzone#Normandy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends devs aiming to "crack down" on cheating

Respawn says it aims to "crack down on cheating" in Apex Legends. "Playing against cheaters sucks," the devs add, and outlined some plans of how it will work towards this goal. Respawn shared some of its plans on Twitter: "hiring more people to focus on manual bans, developing more tools...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Legends Tier List July 2021

Apex Legends Season 9 had a rocky start, but after the initial server issues, players have loved the new addition of Valkyrie and the new bow. The newest event was announced for June 29, giving fans an opportunity to play on the original King's Canyon and World's Edge. But the question remains, which Legend should you use?
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ bug briefly adds five player teams with Genesis event

Respawn Entertainment’s latest update to Apex Legends is out now. At release, a bug briefly allowed teams of five into the three-person battle royale. The Genesis Collection event for Apex Legends brings a new rewards track, premium cosmetics, and a return to the original Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge. It also brought an unexpected team size increase which Respawn quickly fixed.
Video Gamesestnn.com

How To Watch BLAST Titans $40,000 European Apex Legends Event

BLAST is bringing its esports scene to Apex Legends in July & August with BLAST Titans. The event, which will take place between 23-25 of July & July 31-1 of August, is offering up $40,000 in prize pool to those taking part. For this event, BLAST is focused on Europe in this inaugural BLAST Titans tournament. 40 teams will take to the stage from the likes of Gambit, Alliance, and NAVI. The event will be streamed exclusively on Twitch.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix Apex Legends Game Chat Not Working

Apex Legends, like all games, can undergo some issues sometimes. It’s a part of modern gaming that never stops being annoying if we are honest. One of the issues that players can run into with Apex Legends is that the game chat will stop working. This can happen on any...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Arenas Event Leaks

Apex Legends data miners have uncovered information and cosmetics tied to an Arenas event that appears to be called "Thrillseekers" and scheduled for a mid-July launch. Data miner Shrugtal says the Thrillseekers Arenas event will run July 13 to Aug. 3, scheduling it to kick off as soon as the Genesis Collection event ends. The event will feature three rewards trackers, one for each week of the event. The rewards include gun charms, weapon skins, and, as the top prize in the Week 1 tracker, a Legendary Rampart skin.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Apex Legends developer Respawn commits to tackling cheaters

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has committed to fixing cheating in ranked, but in turn, has sparked a community hashtag that has trended on Twitter. Cheating in the higher-tiers of Apex Legends ranked has been an ongoing heated issue for the game's community, and it appears to have spilled over past boiling point in the last day.
Video GamesIGN

Apex Legends New Legend Seer Leaked

Apex Legends recently kicked off its new Genesis Collection Event, which allowed dataminers to dig through some of the new code and possibly discover an upcoming Legend. As reported by Charlie Intel, dataminer SomeoneWhoLeaks has revealed that Apex Legend season 10 will introduce new Legend named Seer. Apex Legends had...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Destiny 2 Bring Back The Solstice Of Heroes Event

Bungie has brought back a Destiny 2 event during the Season of the Splicer as the Solstice of Heroes returns this year. The event gives you a chance to find a little bit of glory with your Guardians, as well as seeking out items like treasure, armor, and a new Legendary weapon among them. This has become one of the more popular events in the series as you don't really need to do a ton of insane challenges to have fun with it. You can read more about it below as the event will kick off on July 6th and run all the way to August 3rd.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends high CPU usage bug after Genesis event update: How to fix

Many Apex Legends players on PC have been enduring a nasty technical issue with the game since the Genesis Collection Event update, resulting in sometimes as much as 100% CPU usage when playing. Unfortunately, the developers haven’t identified a fix. The Genesis event went live on June 29, as always...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best scopes in Apex Legends

Picking the right scope for your gun is a crucial aspect of performing well in Apex Legends. Although the usability of scope changes according to a situation, some simply are more viable than others. We’ve put together a list explaining the best scopes in Apex Legends and when to use them.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Apex Legends Titanfall Hack Workaround

Earlier today, we reported that EA’s hugely successful Apex Legends has been hacked by individuals who are trying to “save” Titanfall in its current state. Needless to say, given the holidays, some just want to play. If you’re one of those, well, this Apex Legends Titanfall hack workaround should let you join games — at least until Respawn Entertainment figures it out (hopefully soon).
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Will There Be Ranked Arenas in Apex Legends?

Will there be ranked Arenas in Apex Legends? The game mode is competitive enough to deserve the ranked treatment, and Respawn Entertainment seems committed to its long-term success, so a ranked mode for Arenas seems like a natural fit. What has the developer said about the chances for a ranked mode in Arenas?
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Apex Legends Has Been Hacked

Imagine sitting down and opening up Apex Legends for a few matches only to get the message “SAVE TITANFALL” plastered on your screen and with no game mode being selectable, yup, it’s been hacked. The battle royale game by Respawn Entertainment has been made temporarily unplayable by some hackers. Initially, only PC players were experiencing the problem but it seems that there are those who are also affected on the consoles.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Legends of Runeterra’s “The Ruination” Event Brings Powerful New Cards

“The Ruination” is a new event coming to Legends of Runeterra and with it comes some amazing new cards. Each day until the beginning of the event – July 14th, more cards will be revealed. Some are stronger than others, though. The whole focus of the event is around the Shadow Isles it seems, and as the event name implies, The Ruination. The Ruination is an event in the League of Legends lore, where the Blessed Isles and the Kingdom of Camavor were destroyed. This led to the creation of the Shadow Isles that we know today. A vile place of death and destruction, it also heralds the arrival of The Ruined King. That’s right, Viego is confirmed to be one of the cards in The Ruination event for Legends of Runeterra. Don’t worry though, there are non-Shadow Isles cards in this event.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Next Apex Legends Event Adds New Arenas Map And More

Hot off the tail end of Apex Legends’ Genesis Collection Event, comes a new spectacle that’ll be directly focused on Season 9’s most interesting game mode: Arenas. Not only will there be a new map to play on, there will also be weekly challenges to unlock exclusive cosmetics for legends as well as firearms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy