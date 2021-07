Choose from the greatest multiplayer games available for PS5 and Xbox, and let us help you decide what to play with our game reviews. They demonstrate that there are few gaming experiences quite like playing with a friend. Whether you want to take on hordes of zombies with a group of horror lovers, pool your brainpower to solve puzzles, or compete against another group of real-life gamers, playing together brings the game out of the screen and into reality as you laugh, scream, and bicker.