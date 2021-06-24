Cancel
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Drop $3.3 Million On Frogmore Cottage Rent, Renovations

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been residing in their $14.65 million California mansion, they are still making sure their former U.K. abode is taken care of. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore Cottage with 2-year-old son Archie before the duo stepped back from their senior royal duties last year and moved to the U.S. Regardless of their move over the pond, the estate — which the couple moved into shortly before welcoming their first child — remains licensed to Harry and Meghan until March 31, 2022, it was reported.

