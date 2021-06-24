Naperville has been hit by tornadoes 3 times since 1911. Sunday’s was the most damaging.
Sunday’s EF-3 tornado was the strongest on record to touch down in Naperville in the last 110 years. Before 2007, tornadoes were rated on the Fujita scale, or F Scale, based on damage intensity. The Enhanced Fujita scale, or EF Scale, which was instituted in February 2007, rates tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds and 28 damage indicators, such as building type, structures and trees.www.chicagotribune.com
