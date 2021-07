Remember when TPOL cancelled the trip to Vegas (see No Vegas for TPOL). Part of that trip was a flight on AA. Despite cancelling within 24 hours of booking my basic economy ticket, AA refused to issue a refund. I called customer service and after an hour and fifteen minutes, I was told that nothing could be done. I took to Twitter and they wrote, “We see a fare difference of $25.60 was paid, after applying the voucher to issue this ticket. You’re given the prompt of no credit, as you’ve purchased a Basic Economy ticket. This is non-refundable, and non-changeable, so currently there’s no value on it to rebook. To hop on board again, you’ll need to purchase a new ticket.”