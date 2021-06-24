Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 2-Mexico's central bank delivers own 'hawkish surprise' with rate hike

By Anthony Esposito
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

(Adds Banxico’s comments, background details)

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico’s board decided by a majority on Thursday to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States.

Three of the bank’s board members voted for the hike, while two members voted to leave the rate unchanged at 4.0%. The surprise decision follows a hawkish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week, which signaled higher rates could come sooner than previously planned.

Some market observers had speculated that changes implemented on the board of Banxico since 2018 had made it less inclined to move quickly despite stubbornly high inflation.

“It wasn’t the best management of market expectations, but the hike was necessary to anchor inflation expectations,” Joel Virgen, an independent analyst who previously was chief economist for Mexico at Citibanamex and BNP Paribas, said on Twitter.

Mexican consumer prices rose 6.02% in the year through the first half of June, well above Banxico’s target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, data from the INEGI national statistics agency showed earlier in the day.

“In this context, it was deemed necessary to strengthen the monetary policy stance in order to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations, attain an orderly adjustment of relative prices, and enable the convergence of inflation to the 3% target,” Banxico said.

Mexico’s peso extended gains after the unexpected rate hike and was up as much as 2% on the day versus the U.S. dollar.

The bank said the balance of risks for inflation is biased to the upside and that headline inflation is now expected to converge to its target during the third quarter of 2022.

On growth, Banxico noted the Mexican economy recovered notably in March and moderately in April, and was expected to resume its recovery during the rest of the year, with an “equilibrated” balance of risks and slack conditions for the economy as a whole.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently forecast that by the third quarter the Mexican economy will reach pre-pandemic levels, after gross domestic product contracted by some 8.5% last year driven by pandemic-related fallout. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Andrea Ricci)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rate#Mexico#Gross Domestic Product#The Bank Of Mexico#The U S Federal Reserve#Bnp Paribas#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

U.S. fed funds, eurodollar futures raise rate hike bets after CPI data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Futures on the federal funds rate and eurodollars, which track short-term interest rate expectations over a period of several years, raised bets on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy between December 2022 and early in the first quarter of 2023 after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data.
Businessinvesting.com

China central bank says macro policy will depend on domestic conditions

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will base the pace and intensity of monetary policy on the domestic economy and inflation trends in the second half of the year, a central bank official said on Tuesday, following a surprise cut in bank reserves to bolster the economic recovery. Sun Guofeng, head of the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady before U.S. inflation report

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields held steady near recent lows on Tuesday before the release of U.S. consumer price data, with inflation in the world’s biggest economy widely expected to tick marginally lower from last month. A Reuters poll shows expectations are for inflation in...
Business94.3 Jack FM

ECB’s new guidance must show there is leeway on inflation -Centeno

LISBON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must highlight the “room for manoeuvre” it has given itself on inflation when it updates its guidance next week, or risk losing credibility, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno told Reuters on Tuesday. After unveiling a new strategy last Thursday that will see...
EconomyLife Style Extra

UPDATE 2-Bank of England scraps pandemic-era curbs on bank dividends

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England scrapped. pandemic-era curbs on dividends from HSBC, Barclays and other. top lenders with immediate effect on Tuesday, saying its stress. test showed the sector was well capitalised to cope with the. fallout from COVID on the economy. Bank of England Governor...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar waits on inflation data, oil lifts petrocurrencies

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against the euro and yen on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, while the main petrocurrencies got a lift as oil prices began climbing again and China reported reassuring export numbers. The possibility of U.S. stimulus withdrawal - brought to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls, energy reform fears trip up Mexico's peso

* Mexican peso eyes worst day in nearly a month, down 1% * U.S. inflation spikes, risk assets under pressure * Brazil's service sector activity surges in May By Ambar Warrick July 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies came under pressure from a spike in U.S. inflation on Tuesday as investors feared monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while Mexico's peso tumbled on concerns over more government interference in the energy sector. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell 0.1% in early trade after data showed U.S. consumer prices shot up at their highest rate in 13 years in June. The dollar and Treasury yields both rose after the data. A sustained spike in inflation could push prices above the Fed's target inflation range, and compel the U.S. central bank to tighten policy earlier than anticipated. "It came in very hot, much hotter, so it is going to be difficult for the Fed or any of the talking heads to try to talk it away as transitory ... it is significantly stronger, and that plays right into the ongoing inflationary concerns," said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors. Mexico's peso led the losses across Latin America, sinking as much as 1% and eyeing its worst day in nearly a month. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he plans to send a constitutional reform to Congress to protect public-sector interests over private companies in the electricity market. Lopez Obrador's stance on the country's energy market has been widely opposed by independent power firms and investors on the grounds that it would hurt competition. Recent volatility in the oil market also weighed on the peso. The International Energy Agency warned that while the oil market could see tighter supply due to an OPEC+ dispute, there remains a risk of a dash for market share. Brazil's real fell 0.2%, now on track to lose ground in nine of the past 10 sessions as corruption scandals in Latin America's largest economy sapped appetite for the currency. Waning iron ore imports in China, the largest exporter of the steelmaking ingredient from Brazil, could also hurt the real this year. But economic growth in Brazil has been wholly positive this year, as more of the country emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns. Data on Tuesday showed services activity in Brazil grew 23.0% in May from last year. In an update to Argentina's debt woes, the International Monetary Fund said progress was being made in talks over the roughly $45 billion owed to the Fund. Broader emerging market currencies also retreated after the U.S. inflation data, with MSCI's index falling 0.1%. Latin American stocks fell in early trade, tracking losses on Wall Street. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1338.11 0.85 MSCI LatAm 2556.97 0.01 Brazil Bovespa 127194.78 -0.31 Mexico IPC 49890.80 0.2 Chile IPSA 4209.63 -0.79 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1297.41 -0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1829 -0.19 Mexico peso 19.9908 -0.73 Chile peso 744.28 -0.15 Colombia peso 3821.51 -0.09 Peru sol 3.9605 -0.17 Argentina peso 96.1200 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Paul Simao)
U.S. PoliticsFXStreet.com

US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate hikes

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.49 levels and traded in the range of 74.42-74.51 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day flat at 74.49 levels. The rupee rose against the dollar today because foreign banks sold dollars for foreign portfolio investors who are looking to invest into initial public offering and the dollar edged lower against major currencies in early Asian trade ahead of the release of US inflation data for June, due later today. This kept investors cautious over the central bank's decision on interest rate hikes. The figure could provide the trajectory for US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate hikes.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Flat as Market Waits for Sign of U.S. Inflation Peaking

Investing.com - The dollar is largely unchanged in early European trade Tuesday, with traders adopting a cautious stance ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

US June CPI comes in hotter than expected

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month after advancing 0.6% in...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Are Flat Ahead of Inflation Data Update

U.S. Treasury yields were steady early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of the June inflation data, later in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was flat at 1.369% at 7:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was steady at 1.989%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
Businessactionforex.com

US CPI Explodes Higher in June: Can Powell Placate Policymakers?

This morning’s data just made Jerome Powell’s week much more difficult. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, along with his colleagues, has consistently argued that any elevated inflation readings coming out of the COVID recession would be merely “transitory” as supply chains and shortages worked their way through the system. And while technically he could still be right, it doesn’t mean this week’s testimony to an uneasy Congress will be any easier.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

POLL-NZ central bank seen holding rates but not for too long

WELLINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank will leave monetary policy unchanged this week but could start to raise rates later this year, according to a Reuters poll, following recent data that showed rising inflationary pressures and a tightening labour market. All economists polled by Reuters expect the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's June retail inflation up 6.26% y/y, central bank seen holding rates

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation rose less than expected in June, strengthening the view that the central bank could keep policy rates at current levels to support an economy hit hard by two strong waves of COVID-19. At 6.26% year-on-year (INCPIY=ECI), the June reading was slightly lower than May's six-month high of 6.30% and below a Reuters poll forecast of 6.58%.
BusinessCNBC

Dollar waits on inflation data, Aussie gets China lift

The dollar barely budged against the euro, yen and pound on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, while the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan ticked higher after reassuring export numbers from Beijing. The possibility of U.S. stimulus withdrawal - brought to the fore by a surprise shift in tone last...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Yuan rebounds from 2-1/2-month low, market shifts attention to Q2 GDP data

(Corrects currency conversion in the 2nd paragraph) SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from a 2-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday as the market awaited second-quarter growth data for more clues on policy direction, after the central bank cut reserve requirements to prop up the economy. The yuan had softened to its weakest level since late April on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.5 bln) in long-term liquidity to underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. While the move was flagged a few days earlier, the size of the cut was larger than expected, raising some concerns ahead of the release of June activity data and Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday. However, most analysts did not think the cut in itself signalled a shift to an easier policy stance. "Last week's cut in the RRR suggests the economy is slowing more than desired and so there are downside risks to this week's real sector data," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. "We also suspect the PBOC will tolerate a weaker yuan, which would be a natural by-product of its easing stance." Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a more than two-week low of 6.4785 per dollar, 30 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4755. Traders and analysts said Monday's midpoint fixing came in much weaker than their forecasts, and it was 46 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4739 per dollar. However, the spot yuan didn't follow the weakening trend. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4743 at midday, 48 pips stronger than the previous late session close. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said instead of gauging impact on the market from higher liquidity against the backdrop of the RRR cut, markets should pay more attention to this week's data as evidence for the health of the broader economy. "If the upcoming China hard data for June and Q2 GDP justified PBOC's concern, a re-pricing of China growth slowing towards its annual target at around 6% will likely push the RMB to above the 6.5 handle," Cheung said. "Such case could open the door for PBOC's further easing and pose downside pressure on the RMB." Though China's decision to pump more liquidity into the financial system has dragged bond yields lower, many traders said its interest rate advantage over most major economies persisted and should continue to attract foreign capital inflows, supporting the yuan. The yield gap between China's 10-year government bonds and their U.S. counterpart stood at 163 basis points on Monday morning, the narrowest level since July 1, according to Refinitiv data. China's primary interbank money rates fell while treasury futures rose on Monday morning, following the RRR cut. The benchmark 10-year government bond futures for September delivery gained 0.27% by midday. The global dollar index rose to 92.193 at midday from the previous close of 92.147, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.478 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4785 6.4755 -0.05% Spot yuan 6.4743 6.4791 0.07% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.83% Spot change since 2005 27.84% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.16 98.06 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.193 92.147 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.478 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6422 -2.46% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Businessinvesting.com

Euro zone bond yields dip, investors watch central bankers

(Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped towards recent lows on Monday as risk aversion boosted demand for safe-haven bonds, while investors watched for clues from central bankers ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation print. Last week's bond rally - driven by hedge funds unwinding bets against U.S. Treasuries as economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy