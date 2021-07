It’s become the highly sought after trait on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As if living the most idyllic, unrealistic lifestyle in the world, and then documenting it for “reality TV” could be authentic. But here we have the RHOBH ladies battling it out for the title of the authenticity queen of the valley. Also, being consistent with words and sentiments on social media AND on the show is vital to reigning sincerity queen. A lesson painfully learned recently by Dorit Kemsley, someone who adopted an accent to coincide with more posh trait acquisition. Dorit was recently called out for posting supportive words to Garcelle Beauvais’s social media while calling her inauthentic to the press.