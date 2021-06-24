OPB Presents: Katherine Paul's Pandemic Playlist

Variety was the key to this past Saturday's show with new music from names like Courtney Barnett, Updog, Chicano Batman, and others!. Probably one of the more diverse shows we've had in a while thanks to a ton of new releases! Updog fired on all cylinders with his new catchy track Skellies, Colleen Green's I Wanna Be a Dog showcased why she ended up at number one on the specialty charts two weeks in a row, Birmingham's Taylor Hollingsworth shared another heartfelt dose of positivity with Carry On, and Chris Cornell's daughter Tori brought tears to glass eyes all across Tuscaloosa with her rendition of Pearl Jam's Black. Those are just a sampling of the many fresh bangers that made the lineup for the second show in July.