After she was spotted visiting her ex-husband at his apartment, fans are officially wondering if Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are back together at this point. Jolie, 46, and Miller, 48, first met in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers and were married by March 1996. Their union didn’t last: The former couple separated in 1997 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1999. Over 20 years since their split, however, the pair are now reportedly “reconnecting,” according to the US Sun. (Sounds like another couple we know.)