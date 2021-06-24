Gov. Cuomo signs Gender Recognition Act into law

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the signing of the Gender Recognition Act into law Thursday.

The legislation allows New Yorkers to use "X" as a non-binary sex designation on New York State driver's licenses. Officials say the legislation ensures New Yorkers will be able to have their gender identity on official documents and provides protections to reduce discrimination by allowing name and sex designation changes to be sealed more easily.

"Every New Yorker deserves to be free from discrimination and have state-issued identification and processes that respect them for who they are, recognize their gender identity and protect their safety," Governor Cuomo said. "New York continues to lead the way in ensuring LGBTQ people are treated equally in every part of the law and society, and this bill is another landmark that ensures New Yorkers can express ourselves for who we are."

The legislation also allows New Yorkers to amend birth certificates and use a designation of mother, father or parent.